MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State’s week three loss at Missouri hurt in more ways than just one tally on its record for the season.

The ‘Cats have caught the injury bug, and could be without several of their top players against UCF in week four.

Will Howard was visibly banged up in K-State’s heartbreaking trip to Columbia.

The Wildcat quarterback was limping between almost every play, and K-State even put in true freshman Avery Johnson for some running plays.

Klieman said after the game on Saturday that Howard wasn’t able to run the ball at all in the second half and he played through ‘quite a bit’ of pain.

On Tuesday, Klieman told reporters Howard is questionable for K-State’s week four game against UCF.

He’s not the only Wildcat who was hurt in K-State’s trip to Columbia. Linebacker Daniel Green is done for the year. Klieman also says running back Treshaun Ward is ‘doubtful’ to play this Saturday.

Howard has thrown for 817 total in K-State’s first three games. He has eight passing touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving. He threw one interception in each game so far in the 2023 season.

Ward has 240 total yards and two touchdowns so far in his 2023 campaign.

Additionally, Klieman says he does not expect Jake Clifton, a linebacker who has been out with injury, to be able to return this week. The ‘Cats could be down to true freshman Austin Romaine at the MLB spot.

A positive piece of injury news is that offensive lineman Christian Duffie is expected to return to play this Saturday.

K-State and UCF kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.