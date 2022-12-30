NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – The All-State Sugar Bowl is less than 24 hours away. Kansas State and Alabama will kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in Caesars’ Superdome in New Orleans.

The Wildcats earned the chance to play the nation’s premiere college football program by winning ten games on thirteen attempts so far this season. Head Coach Chris Klieman said this year’s success is a result of everyone involved understanding and committing to the team’s four core values.

“It’s discipline, commitment, toughness and to be selfless,” said Klieman. “Our four core values are why we’re here. That’s pretty much how I can state it.”

He said the impact of player buy-in, especially from a leadership standpoint, goes a long ways.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors, a great group of leaders, that believe in the power of player ownership and the power of belief,” said Klieman.

He’s well aware of the large step this program took in the right direction this fall.

“Not many people expected Kansas State to be in this position this year,” said Klieman. “I knew we were on the right trajectory as a football program. But, to make the leap that we’ve made this year, it’s a credit to those kids and it’s a credit to their belief in one other [and] their belief in us as coaches.”

He says K-State isn’t simply happy to go out and be on the same field as the Crimson Tide.

“We didn’t just fall into this,” said Klieman. “We’ve earned the right. We’ve earned the right as Big 12 Champions.”

The ‘Cats are aware of what they’re up against.

“We know the challenge at hand,” said Klieman. “…We’ve got to play our best football.”