MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State head football coach Chris Klieman said in an interview with ESPN on Thursday he expects the Wildcats to return their entire starting offensive line for the 2023 season.

“I think everybody, our top eight offensive lineman [are] returning,” Klieman told ESPN.

The biggest note here is that the ‘Cats will get 2022 Offensive Lineman of the Year Cooper Beebe back. Beebe is one of multiple K-State O-lineman who could’ve opted to try to play professionally after the 2022 season.

Starting center Hayden Gillum made his decision to return official via social media on Friday.

“I still have goals to complete and more to accomplish with this team,” Gillum said in a graphic he posted on Twitter. “I love this program and I will be returning for my final season as a Wildcat.”

Hadley Panzer, KT Leveston and others join the group Klieman says will return in full as the Wildcats look to build on their 2022 season which brought a Big 12 Title back to Manhattan for the first time in a decade.