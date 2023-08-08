MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Conference realignment has taken over college football media in the past couple of weeks.

With four Pac-12 schools joining the Big 12 in 2024, the conference will look a lot different than it did a decade before.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman was asked about his thoughts on the ever-changing Big 12 on Tuesday. He made it clear he’ll let the people in charge of that decision-making handle it.

“I trust commissioner [Brett] Yormark,” Klieman said. “He’s a lot better at that job than I would ever be. I’m going to let him do his stuff, but I’m so thankful that he’s in charge and doing a great job of strengthening the Big 12.”

With his limited input, the direction of the Big 12 pleases Klieman.

“We’re strong right now,” Klieman said. “We had talked about it a couple years ago, when we weren’t in a great spot when we lost [Oklahoma] and Texas. Then, we were able to add the other four schools… Being to add these other four is really good.”

He reiterated the power the new-look conference brings.

“It gives us a position of strength, a position of stability,” Klieman said.

Klieman knew change was coming when the future schedules were not being released, he said.

“I kind of knew there was something more in the works when they stopped and said here’s your 2023 schedule, and we’re not moving on to 2024, 2025,” Klieman said.

K-State opens the 2023-24 season at home against Southeast Missouri State on September 2.