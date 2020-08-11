Klieman: “They want to play and they want to compete”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State head football coach Chris Klieman talked to the media Tuesday afternoon for the first time since camp began.

With the future of college football uncertain due to the pandemic, Klieman says regardless of when the season takes place, Manhattan is the best place for players to be.

“Regardless of when football is I really believe this [K-State] is the best environment [for the players],” Klieman said.

Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson says that he just wants to compete one last time, whether it’s in the fall or spring.

“I just want to get the ball in my hands and compete one last time,” Thompson said. “I think speaking for everybody it would just be nice to have some answers.”

Klieman also noted that if it was up to him and his players they’d want to play the season right now.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 both postponed their seasons. The Big 12 has yet to make a decision on the fall season.