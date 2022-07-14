MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State alumna and volunteer coach Janee’ Kassanavoid will compete in the women’s hammer throw for Team USA.

The World Athletics Championships run from Friday-Sunday, July 15-24, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kassanavoid will throw 10th in Group A of the qualification round on Friday July 15. The top 12 who get a 74.50m/241-1 will advance to the final, which is set for Sunday.

She is ranked fifth in the world in the hammer throw, getting her personal-best after throwing a 78.00m/255-11 at the U.S. Track and Field Throws Fest in Arizona. That mark placed second overall at the finals.

While competing for the Wildcats in 2015-18, she was able to earn two a Big 12 titles, was a three-time All-American and achieved First Team honors in 2017. Kassanavoid set the school record in the hammer throw after a 68.21m/223-09 toss at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.