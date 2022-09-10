MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made.

Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events.

The student section has regularly shouted a vulgar chant aimed at the University of Kansas, and were given one more chance to change their behavior. Band members told 27 News that their director, Dr. Frank Tracz, told them the song would not play if the students did not change the chant to ‘K-S-U’.

“The first time we hear ‘The Chant’ from now on at a football game we will no longer play Wabash during that game until the students decide to mature and realize they’re ruining the best game day tradition in the country,” one K-State band member told 27 News.

