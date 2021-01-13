KSU to Open 2021 Football Season in Allstate Kickoff Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State will kick off the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The two teams have been chosen for the 2021 Allstate Kickoff Classic, which annually hosts the premier season-opening contest in college football.

The game will be the 12th contest to kick-off the college football season, the first as the Allstate Kickoff Classic, and will mark the Wildcats’ second appearance at the venue.

With the season opener being moved to Arlington, the Wildcats will still have seven additional home games in Manhattan in 2021, including non-conference matchups with Southern Illinois (9/11) and Nevada (9/18), and five Big 12 home contests. The full schedule with dates and ticket information will be announced in the coming months.



