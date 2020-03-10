KSU’s Lee named Freshman of the Year, Williams earns 1st team Big 12 honors

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, Peyton Williams and Angela Harris were recognized by the Big 12 coaches for their performances this season, as the league office announced the 2019-20 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards on Monday.

Lee collected Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, All-Big 12 First Team and unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. Williams was named to her second All-Big 12 First Team. Harris was chosen as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient.

For the second time in program history and the first time since Nicole Ohlde in the 2000-01 season, a K-State student-athlete has earned the Big 12 Freshman of the Year Award as Lee collected the honor. She is the first freshman to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team since Joyner Holmes of Texas in 2017.

Lee finished her first regular season on the floor with the Wildcats by averaging 15.7 points on a .568 field goal percentage, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. She ranks among the top-12 in the Big 12 in nine statistical categories and is tied for the league in double-doubles with 19.

Lee is the first freshman in program history to complete a conference season with a double-double as she averaged 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds.

She is the first freshman in program history with 400 or more points, 300 or more rebounds and 80 or more blocks. Lee has established nine Big 12 or K-State single-season school records including: rebounds by a freshman (331), blocks by a freshman (91) and double-doubles for all-classes (19).

She is the first freshman in program history with 400 or more points, 300 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks in a debut campaign. She needs seven rebounds to set the school all-class single-season record for rebounds and seven blocked shots to establish a new single-season record in that category.

Williams collected her second straight All-Big 12 First Team honor by averaging 15.4 points, field goal percentage (.465), free throw percentage (.758) and rebounding (11.0 rpg). Williams is third in the league in rebounds per game, offensive (3.7 orpg) and defensive (8.2 drpg) rebounds. She also ranks among the top-10 in the league in scoring (ninth), field goal percentage (sixth), blocks (10th), double-doubles (7th) and minutes played (5th).

For the second straight season, Williams averaged a double-double in league play with 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. She is the first player in program history to complete two Big 12 seasons with a double-double.

Williams, an All-America candidate from Topeka, Kansas, is the first player in program history to record two or more seasons with 300 or more rebounds as she has a career-high 308 rebounds this season.

A preseason candidate for every national award including the Wade Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, Williams is the first player in program history with the combination of 1,500 or more points, 900 or more rebounds, 200 or more assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more blocks. She ranks among the top-15 in program history for career points (9th; 1,553), rebounds (3rd; 967), blocks (5th; 119), field goals made (10th; 585) and free throws made (5th; 333).

In her first and only season with the Wildcats, Harris garnered All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition by averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.89 steals in league-only action. She ranks 16th in the league in scoring, fifth in assists and fifth in steals for Big 12 games.

Against Big 12 opposition, Harris scored in doubles figures in 14 of the 18 games and pocketed two or more steals in 11 games.

This is the first time since the 2008-09 season in which K-State tallied at least two All-Big 12 First Team selections and at least one All-Big 12 Second Team or Honorable Mention recipient.

As a program, K-State completed the regular season with an overall record of 16-13 and 10-8 in Big 12 play to tie for fourth place. With its 10-8 league mark this season, this is the first time since the Big 12 Conference went to a round robin schedule in the 2012-13 season, that K-State has won 10 or more Big 12 games in consecutive seasons and in three of the last four seasons.

Up next for K-State is the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. The Wildcats are slated as the fifth seed and will face Iowa State on Friday at 11 a.m., in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium. Friday’s game will be broadcast on FSN and will be available on the K-State Sports Network, free at kstatesports.com, and on the K-State Sports app.

2019-20 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor

Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Te’a Cooper, Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards, Baylor

Sixth Man Award: Queen Egbo, Baylor

All-Big 12 First Team (all honors listed alphabetical by school)

Lauren Cox, Baylor; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Peyton Williams, Kansas State; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Lauren Heard, TCU; Charli Collier, Texas; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team

DiDi Richards, Baylor; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State; Kianna Ray, TCU; Sug Sutton, Texas; Tynice Martin, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Juicy Landrum, Baylor; Kristin Scott, Iowa State; Angela Harris, Kansas State; Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma; Jayde Woods, TCU; Joyner Holmes, Texas; Chrislyn Carr, Texas Tech; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Kari Niblack, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Lauren Cox, Baylor; DiDi Richards, Baylor; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State; Kianna Ray, TCU; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Iowa State; Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Gabby Gregory, Oklahoma; Celeste Taylor, Texas

Courtesy: K-State Athletics