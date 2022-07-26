K-State’s Ayoka Lee celebrates after she set the NCAA scoring record against Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – K-State’s Ayoka Lee is one of 151 student-athletes nominated for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award.

Lee was a first team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, and a second team All-American by the Associated Press and other publications. She was the only player in Division I women’s basketball the past season to register 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks.

She graduated in May 2021 with her undergraduate degree in psychology, and is pursuing her graduate degree in couples and family therapy.

She is now being considered as one of 10 nominees from each division to make up the national Top 30 honorees, which will be announced in October. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX. It has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since 1991.