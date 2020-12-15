Lee’s career night powers K-State past Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Sophomore center and All-America candidate Ayoka Lee registered her first double-double of the season and K-State put together a high-scoring third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit on Monday night, as the Wildcats ended non-conference action with a 74-57 win over Kansas City in Bramlage Coliseum. With the win, K-State head coach Jeff Mittie registered his 575th career victory in his 29 seasons as a head coach.

Lee finished the game with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, a season-high 14 rebounds and two blocks. This was the 20th career double-double of Lee’s career, as she ranks ninth in school history for career double-doubles. She was the 13th time a K-State player registered a double-double with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.

“Coming into the third quarter, our guards moved the ball so well, it kind of did make it a little bit easier for me just because their defense couldn’t recover very quickly,” said Lee about her scoring production. “I definitely credit the guards for that because they moved the ball really well.”

With the two blocks, Lee became the fastest player in program history with 100 career blocks and the eighth player to reach the century mark.

After trailing by two at halftime, 39-37, K-State (5-2) scored a season-high 25 points in the third quarter and shot 53.3 percent (8-of-15). The Wildcat defense was also strong, holding the Roos to a 15.4 percent (2-of-13) effort from the field in the third frame.

The Wildcats went to Lee to begin the third quarter, as she scored the first eight points for the Wildcats all on layups. K-State would outscore the Roos in the first five minutes of the third frame, 13-3.

“There’s no doubt, at half I told the team, we better find a way in the paint and everybody had to be committed to that, and if you weren’t you weren’t going to play a whole lot, it was as simple as that,” said Mittie about the team’s emphasis in the third quarter.

Emilee Ebert connected on her second 3-pointer of the game to improve the K-State lead to 48-42 and then was followed by a pair of free throws from Jada Moore for K-State’s largest lead through the first 25 minutes, 50-42. Ebert finished the night with a career-high 12 points, while also pulling in five rebounds and handing out four assists.

“I think we need her aggressiveness, when she’s aggressive, I think good things happen with that,” said Mittie about Ebert’s play. “She has a nice feel for passing the basketball, she has a good feel for where the basketball needs to go, but if you’re tentative and not a threat to score, those windows get smaller. They sagged off her some, and tonight I thought her aggressiveness and her mentality coming out was pretty good.”

Lee would score register another layup to increase the K-State lead to 10, 52-42, with 4:12 remaining. After Kansas City (3-2) cut the deficit to seven, Christianna Carr buried a pair of three-pointers in the final two-and a half minutes to give the Wildcats a 62-48 lead.

In the fourth quarter, K-State’s defense held Kansas City to nine points and a 17.6 percent (3-of-17) effort from the field.

K-State held a 13-7 lead early in the first quarter, but Kansas City rallied with a 13-2 run to hold a 20-15 lead at the end of the opening stanza. Laura Macke came off the bench to provide the Wildcats with two points, five rebounds and an assist.

The Wildcats trailed the Roos by seven, 27-20, but Lee would score nine straight points for K-State including a 7-of-8 effort from the foul line. Lee would score 11 points in the second quarter and 17 points in the first half.

K-State and Kansas City would exchange the lead five times in the last three minutes of the second quarter, as the Roos would hold a two-point lead, 39-37, at halftime on a Naomie Alnatas three-pointer with 15 seconds to play in the quarter.

For the night, K-State shot 36.9 percent (24-of-65) from the field and were a season-best 73.1 percent (19-of-26) from the free throw line. Kansas City shot 30.2 percent (19-of-63) from the field.

The Wildcats dominated the glass with a 57-33 advantage. This was a season-high for rebounds for K-State and were the most since hauling in 64 at TCU on February 1, 2020. K-State used a season-high 23 offensive rebounds to tally a 23-12 edge in second chance points.

K-State will begin its 2020-21 Big 12 schedule on Friday night at 6 p.m., as the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State. This is the earliest start to a league season for K-State in program history.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.