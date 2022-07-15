ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football coaches and players spoke to the media on Tuesday, and there was a lot to talk about.

At North Dakota State, Chris Klieman knew he was expected to win National Titles.

“No variant to that bar,” Klieman said. “You were winning a National Championship or you weren’t going to be there very long.”

Klieman didn’t offer a specific standard, or goal, for what he expects the outcome for the 2022 season to be. Defensive tackle Eli Huggins did.

“The goal is a Big 12 championship,” Huggins said. “That’s what we want.”

Offensively, K-State looks different in many ways. First, they have a new quarterback in Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez.

“He’s a natural leader, so it was easy for him to gravitate in,” running back Deuce Vaughn said. “He fits our culture. He’s a guy that I’ve talked to about just all types of things.”

They also have a new offensive coordinator, who knows a thing or two about playing quarterback for the Wildcats.

“I think that’s part of what makes him a great coach,” Martinez said. “He’s been there. He’s done it. He’s done it at the highest level at K-State.”

Defensively, the ‘Cats are a group of self-described ‘dogs.’

“I play to compete man,” Huggins said. “Playing inside like that, it’s a one-on-one battle every play. I just like going out there and thinking, ‘I’m going to beat this guy every single play.'”

“He does that a lot,” linebacker Daniel Green added.

Green and Huggins joined Felix Anudike-Uzomah and defensive back Julius Brents receiving preseason All-Big 12 honors. Malik Knowles and Vaughn also made the preseason All-Big 12 team, making a conference-high six players on the list for K-State.

Vaughn and Martinez say they’re already feeling like a well-connected duo.

“He flicks the ball effortlessly,” Vaughn said. “It’s one of those kinds of things you don’t really see from a lot of quarterbacks. It’s a special thing… This guy is something else. We kind of have that rhythm and we gel.”

Deuce Vaughn is counting down the days to playing in front of a packed house at Bill Snyder Family Stadium again.

“It’s unbelievable,” Vaughn said. “The rowdiness, all 50,000 fans coming together and they’re there for us… I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

K-State kicks off its season against South Dakota on Saturday, September 3.