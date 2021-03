SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas State football standout Tyler Lockett is getting a four-year extension from the Seattle Seahawks ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The extension is worth $69.2 million with $37 million guaranteed.

Seattle Seahawks are giving WR Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, including $37M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

The 28-year-old Lockett hauled in a career-high 100 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.