MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School’s Dre Delort is staying home.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back announced on Tuesday he has committed to play football at Kansas State.

Delort was a crucial part of Manhattan’s undefeated season, which concluded with a 6A state title. The soon to be MHS grad is in the Class of 2023 and will join the Wildcats next season.

He joins fellow Manhattan High School graduates Damian Ilalio and Joe Hall III at K-State.

K-State announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday.