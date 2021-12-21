Manhattan High’s Joe Hall III heading to K-State to follow dad’s footsteps

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Joe Hall III committed to play football at Kansas State on Tuesday.

Hall III has big shoes to fill, since his Dad played football at Kansas State as well. His father, Joe Hall Jr., was a K-State running back and posted a 613-yard, six-touchdown performance as a junior in 1999.

As Joe III heads to college, his Dad will still be by his side. Joe Hall Jr. now works with the football team as the director of student athlete development. Joe III playing football for the Wildcats was something they’ve both always dreamed about.

“All my life I kind of knew Kansas State was somewhere I wanted to be just because my Dad had played here, I’m from Manhattan, I consider this home,” Joe Hall III said.

“It was always the plan. Even though I stepped away from it and never wanted to push him that way, that was the way that I always envisioned it,” Joe Hall Jr. said.

However, they didn’t always know if this would be a possibility. When Hall III graduated from Manhattan High this fall, he still had no offer from Kansas State. The waiting was difficult.

“To be honest with you it was extremely stressful,” Hall Jr. said.

Things got even more complicated when an offer did come in… from the Jayhawks.

“I would’ve been alright…eventually,” Hall Jr. said with a smile when asked about how he would’ve handled his son becoming a Jayhawk.

When K-State head coach Chris Klieman finally contacted Hall III with an offer, it didn’t take Joe Hall III long to make a decision.

“All the people that were significant to me in my life in making me the man I am today are big K-State fans, so it’s always been a dream of mine to come to Kansas State and play in front of those people and just give back almost, to the community that made me who I am,” Hall III said.

Dad is proud. Not for what his son is doing on the football field, but for who he is off of it.

“When people say ‘Are you going to be as good as your Dad?’ He’s already a better person than I was at his age,” Hall Jr. said. “He’s a five-star to me, in terms of that, and that was far more important.”