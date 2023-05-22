MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan, Kansas native Nate Awbrey is staying home.

The MHS graduate used his final season of college basketball eligibility last year with K-State, after playing four seasons with Manhattan Christian College. However, even though his college playing days are over, his time with K-State is not.

The hometown kid will join K-State men’s basketball as a graduate assistant next year. Awbrey announced this news on Monday in Manhattan, at the K-State Catbackers event.

Awbrey was a walk-on for K-State men’s basketball last season. Jerome Tang was vocal about his love for the one-year Wildcat. Now, Awbrey will impact the program in a new way.

27 News had Awbrey on as a guest on K-Nation during basketball season. Watch his full interview here.