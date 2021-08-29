Manhattan’s Damian Ilalio impressing coaches at K-State

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Damian Ilalio graduated from Manhattan High School in May and now he’s impressing his coaches at K-State.

“Damian is a great addition to our program,” said K-State defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo.

Ilalio will play defensive line for the ‘Cats.

His work ethic and skill level are impressive, but not surprising.

He’s everything we thought he was going to be – tough kid, sharp kid on the field. He gets the game,” said Tuiasosopo.

Ilalio’s toughness is well known across the state of Kansas. He was a heavy-weight wrestling state champ at Manhattan his senior year.

Tuiasosopo said the two words he would use to best describe the true freshman are “explosive,” and “tough.”

The team is yet to announce whether Ilalio will play this fall or redshirt to save a year of eligibility. One thing they do know though is that they expect him to have an impact on the program.

“I have great hope for Damian. Damian just came in and worked. He hardly says a word, a typical freshman just trying to figure out his way, but I have great hope for Damian. He’s going to help us down the road,” said Tuiasosopo.