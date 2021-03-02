Manhattan’s Ilalio ready to join K-State

Kansas State Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Damian Ilalio officially signed with the K-State football team last month, and not only he is one of the top football players in the state, but he’s also one of the top athletes.

“That kid’s a winner, a flat out winner,” says Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman.

Over the weekend, Ilalio won the 6A state wrestling title at 285 pounds. Ilalio also racked up numerous all-state honors in football this fall.

“It’s a fortunate thing for me because my son plays with him at Manhattan High and I was able to watch an awful lot of those football games and that was the benefit of being a day and not a coach,” said Klieman.

“I’ve lived in Manhattan for a while, four years now, so I just know that this entire community is just invested in K-State, they love the football team, they love supporting their football players and I just want to stay here,” said Ilalio.

Damian also has another strong tie to the program.

“One of the big things that excites me is the d-line coach, Mike Tuiasosopo, he’s the same blood as me, we’re both Samoan, that’s a really big thing to me,” says Ilalio.

As for what fans can expect on the field.

“I got to see a kid dominate the line of scrimmage, have an unbelievable motor, you can tell he loved the game,” said Klieman.

“I love to win games. I go out there, I do my job to the best of my ability, listen to my coaches and I make plays, so that’s what you can expect,” said Ilalio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories