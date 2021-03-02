Manhattan’s Ilalio ready to join K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Damian Ilalio officially signed with the K-State football team last month, and not only he is one of the top football players in the state, but he’s also one of the top athletes.

“That kid’s a winner, a flat out winner,” says Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman.

Over the weekend, Ilalio won the 6A state wrestling title at 285 pounds. Ilalio also racked up numerous all-state honors in football this fall.

“It’s a fortunate thing for me because my son plays with him at Manhattan High and I was able to watch an awful lot of those football games and that was the benefit of being a day and not a coach,” said Klieman.

“I’ve lived in Manhattan for a while, four years now, so I just know that this entire community is just invested in K-State, they love the football team, they love supporting their football players and I just want to stay here,” said Ilalio.

Damian also has another strong tie to the program.

“One of the big things that excites me is the d-line coach, Mike Tuiasosopo, he’s the same blood as me, we’re both Samoan, that’s a really big thing to me,” says Ilalio.

As for what fans can expect on the field.

“I got to see a kid dominate the line of scrimmage, have an unbelievable motor, you can tell he loved the game,” said Klieman.

“I love to win games. I go out there, I do my job to the best of my ability, listen to my coaches and I make plays, so that’s what you can expect,” said Ilalio.