MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Deuce Vaughn and First Team All-Big 12 performers Phillip Brooks and Wyatt Hubert, a total of 10 Kansas State football players picked up postseason honors as the Big 12 announced the coaches’ All-Big 12 selections on Thursday.

Vaughn is the second Wildcat to earn the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award – joining Tyler Lockett (2011) – and the Round Rock, Texas native was also named a Second Team All-Big 12 running back, the first Wildcat true freshman in the Big 12 era to earn first- or second-team honors on offense from the league’s coaches.