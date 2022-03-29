MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Fifth-year senior Mark Smith is one of 21 seniors chosen to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

Smith will play on the West’s team, which is coached by Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates. Smith is the first Wildcat to play in the All-Star Game since Barry Brown, Jr. in 2019.

The game is on Friday, April 1, at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The rest of the West team:

New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilare

BYU’s Alex Barcello

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz

West Virginia’s Taz Sherman

Arkansas’ Stanley Umude

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown

Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr.

Vermont’s Ryan Davis

Belmont’s Nick Muszynski

The East team, coached by Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay: