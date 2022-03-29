MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Fifth-year senior Mark Smith is one of 21 seniors chosen to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

Smith will play on the West’s team, which is coached by Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates. Smith is the first Wildcat to play in the All-Star Game since Barry Brown, Jr. in 2019.

The game is on Friday, April 1, at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The rest of the West team:

  • New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilare
  • BYU’s Alex Barcello
  • Kentucky’s Davion Mintz
  • West Virginia’s Taz Sherman
  • Arkansas’ Stanley Umude
  • Michigan State’s Gabe Brown
  • Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr.
  • Vermont’s Ryan Davis 
  • Belmont’s Nick Muszynski

The East team, coached by Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay:

  • UConn’s R.J. Cole
  • UConn’s Tyrese Martin
  • Illinois’ Trent Frazier
  • Wisconsin’s Brad Davison
  • Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams
  • Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams
  • George Mason’s D’Shawn Schwartz
  • Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike
  • Tennessee’s John Fulkerson
  • Fordham’s Chuba Ohams
  • Richmond’s Grant Golden