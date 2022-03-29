MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Fifth-year senior Mark Smith is one of 21 seniors chosen to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.
Smith will play on the West’s team, which is coached by Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates. Smith is the first Wildcat to play in the All-Star Game since Barry Brown, Jr. in 2019.
The game is on Friday, April 1, at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
The rest of the West team:
- New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilare
- BYU’s Alex Barcello
- Kentucky’s Davion Mintz
- West Virginia’s Taz Sherman
- Arkansas’ Stanley Umude
- Michigan State’s Gabe Brown
- Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr.
- Vermont’s Ryan Davis
- Belmont’s Nick Muszynski
The East team, coached by Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay:
- UConn’s R.J. Cole
- UConn’s Tyrese Martin
- Illinois’ Trent Frazier
- Wisconsin’s Brad Davison
- Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams
- Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams
- George Mason’s D’Shawn Schwartz
- Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike
- Tennessee’s John Fulkerson
- Fordham’s Chuba Ohams
- Richmond’s Grant Golden