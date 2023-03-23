NEW YORK (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell is on top of one NCAA statistical category.

Nowell’s emphatic performance in Thursday’s Sweet 16 led K-State to a 98-93 overtime win against Michigan State. He posted 20 points, 19 assists and 5 steals in the win.

Nowell’s 19 assists is the most in an NCAA tournament game. Previously, 18 was the record.

He’s also the first player to record 20+ points, 19+ assists and 5+ steals in a DI men’s basketball game or NBA game since 1996.

K-State will play Florida Atlantic in the Elite 8 on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5:09 p.m.