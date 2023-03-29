MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s All-Big 12 point guard is following his basketball dreams.

Markquis Nowell announced on social media he will embark on his dream to play in the NBA.

“To play in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was 7 years old, and I finally have the opportunity to turn a dream into a reality,” Nowell said in his post. “Continue to pray for me as I embark on this new journey and chapter of my life. And never forget, Every Man a Wildcat!”

Nowell averaged 17.6 points per game in the 2022-23 season, with an average 3.7 assists per game.