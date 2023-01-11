MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell’s point total is impressive, but his alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson put the exclamation point on K-State’s win.

The Wildcats beat Oklahoma State, 65-57, Tuesday night.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early lead, but that lead only grew to as many as five points. The offenses took turns scoring against powerful defense. Then, No. 11 K-State scored five of the first seven points out of halftime to take the lead for good on an Ish Massoud 3-pointer. That forced Oklahoma State to call a timeout with 17:17 left.

K-State (15-1, 4-0) built a 10-point lead twice, including 51-41 with just over 10 minutes remaining. It led again, 56-46, after Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s layup with just over seven minutes to go. However, OSU answered with nine-straight points to cut the deficit to 56-55 with 3:10 left.

The Wildcats made key plays down the stretch to end the game on a 9-2 run, which included a highlight alley-oop dunk from Nowell to Johnson with 38 seconds left.

Nowell finished with 20 points on 5-10 shooting from 3-point range. Johnson ‘s 12 points kept his double-digit scoring streak alive. He also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Next, the Wildcats play TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday.