MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball guard Markquis Nowell has been named the Naismith National Player of the Week.

Nowell was also named Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 34 points and 11.5 assists as the Wildcats picked up two ranked road wins over conference opponents.

The Naismith Trophy awards the National Player of the Year at the end of the season.