MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State point guard Markquis Nowell has been named the top point guard in college basketball.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame honored Nowell with the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award on Saturday, given annually to nation’s top floor general.

Nowell was picked ahead of Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Northwestern’s Boo Buie and Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins.

This is the first time a Wildcat has been named to a Naismith positional award.

In 2022-23, Nowell averaged a team-best 17.6 points and conference-best 8.3 assists per game.