MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior point guard Markquis Nowell is the new program single-season assist leader.

With six minutes to go in the Wildcats’ win over No. 17 TCU Tuesday, Nowell found Tykei Greene for a dunk, gifting Nowell his 187th assist of the season, most in a single-season in K-State history.

Nowell passed Steve Henson, who recorded 186 assists in 1988.

Nowell has K-State in prime position with a 19-5 record, 7-4 in conference play.