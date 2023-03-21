MANHATTAN, NY (KSNT) – The dust is settling for K-State fans on Twitter following K-State men’s basketball victory over Kentucky in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

Comments made by UK head coach John Calipari created a stir on social media. When discussing what went wrong for Kentucky at the end of the game, Calipari called K-State point guard Markquis Nowell “the little kid” in reference to Nowell’s 5’7″ stature – a height shorter than most college basketball players.

The comments were not received well by K-State fans on Twitter, calling on Calipari to apologize for his “disrespectful” comments.

An apology seemingly occurred as Nowell shared on Twitter Tuesday, “Just spoke to Coach Cal we are good!!”

Just Spoke To Coach Cal We Are Good!! ✊🏾🫡💯 — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) March 21, 2023

Nowell went off for 27 points and eight assists in K-State’s win over Kentucky. K-State plays Michigan State on Thursday in the Sweet Sixteen, tip off at 5:30 p.m.