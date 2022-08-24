MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is drawing attention ahead of his final year of college football.

On Wednesday, Martinez was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. 76 quarterbacks made the preseason watch list. The award recognizes the top graduating quarterback in college football each season.

A.O. Smith Corporation is a sponsor of the award. The award selection committee is made up of prominent college football journalists, announcers, commentators and former players. A statement from the award organizer says, candidates are picked based on performance on and off the field.

Texas QB Hudson Card, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough are the other Big 12 quarterbacks on the list.