McGuirl ready for his last dance at K-State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “An easy decision because we had a lot of unfinished business,” Kansas State senior guard Mike McGuirl tells KSNT Sports about returning for one final season. “I love my teammates, I love my coaches and I’m really grateful for the Kansas State community.”

“Nobody expected him to come back since the season time was going down, we were just focused on that,” said teammate Seryee Lewis. “When we found out Mike was coming back everyone was happy because Mike a leader.”

The young Wildcats came on strong at the end of the season, especially in March. K-State rolled by TCU 71-50 in its Big 12 Tournament opening game and then took eventual national champion Baylor to the brink falling 74 to 68.

“It gives us a lot of confidence knowing we hung in there with them but it just shows how much better we got and we know even at the end of last season we’re trying to improve from where we were then,” says McGuirl.

Another reason for optimism, K-State has three transfers joining the program in Markquis Nowell, Mark Smith, and Ismael Massoud who bring a combined 32.3 points per game to the Cats.

“They’re all unique from each other, they all add something that we didn’t have before, and they’re good dudes. They’re cool guys and they’re good team guys,” said McGuirl.

Combine that group with a talented young nucleus and McGuirl isn’t shying away from expecations for this group.

“I think we can make a huge jump. I’d rather show everybody next year than talk about it.”