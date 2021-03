MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State senior guard will be returning to Manhattan for one more season with the Wildcats. The NCAA granted seniors an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

The announcement came from K-State basketball’s Twitter account.

Mike McGuirl has some unfinished business 💜#KStateMBB x EMAW pic.twitter.com/jxGNZSEDVJ — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 23, 2021

McGuirl averaged 11.8 points per game along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season for the Wildcats.