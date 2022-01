MANHATTAN, KS – DECEMBER 08: Mike McGuirl #00 of the Kansas State Wildcats during introductions before a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Bramlage Coliseum on December 8, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Head coach Bruce Weber returned Wednesday, but two others are in COVID-19 protocol.

Senior Mike McGuirl and assistant coach Shane Southwell were ruled out for K-State’s game against TCU less than one hour before tipoff.

The Wildcats will have 13 available players.