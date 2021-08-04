Michael Beasley to join NBA Summer League

FILE – New York Knicks’ Jeremy Lin, right, defends against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Michael Beasley in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis, in this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012, file photo. Beasley and Lin are two of the former NBA players who have signed with the G League this season, with games to be played inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Former K-State basketball standout Michael Beasley will play for the Portland Trail Blazers in the upcoming MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Beasley joins former Wildcat’s Xavier Sneed and Barry Brown, who will play for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, respectively.

Beasley and Sneed will match up in their first game of the league, which will be Sunday, August 8 at 5 p.m. That game can be watched on NBA TV.

Beasley has not played in the NBA since a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season. He most recently played in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2019 where he averaged 22.4 points and 9.8 points per game for the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Beasley played only one season at K-State, in the 2007-08 season when he averaged 26.2 points per game.