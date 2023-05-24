MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State’s quarterback room continues to grow in talent.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats got a commitment from Jacob Knuth, a quarterback transfer from the University of Minnesota.

Originally a native of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Knuth redshirted as a freshman with the Gophers. In high school, he led Harrisburg to an undefeated season and a state title in 2021.

Knuth was a three-star recruit out of high school and 247 Sports had him ranked 30th in the country for quarterbacks in the class of 2022.

He’ll join an impressive quarterback room made up of Will Howard, Jake Rubley, Avery Johnson and Adryan Lara.

K-State opens its 2023 schedule on Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.