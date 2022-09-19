MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech will kick of at 11 a.m. on October 1, and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. According to the university, it will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.

Kansas State has won each of the last six games against the Red Raiders and 10 of the last 11. It’s a stretch that includes five-straight home wins dating back to 2012, according to K-State. Last season in Lubbock, the Wildcats pulled off a 25-24 comeback victory after trailing 24-10 at halftime. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

The last time the two teams met in Manhattan in 2020, K-State won 31-21 as Deuce Vaughn rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in addition to a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown to seal the win, according to K-State.

Fans can purchase tickets for the contest against the Red Raiders online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.