MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas state University is set to make a major advancement with its football program as work begins on a new indoor track and field complex in Manhattan.

Gene Taylor, K-State Athletics director, made the announcement Monday, May 8 that construction on the new complex has started as the department works to transition the original football indoor building into a new facility for track and field.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Taylor said. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

Kenny Lannou with K-State Athletics said progress began several weeks ago as turf was removed from the football playing field. Work is expected to continue through the summer with upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC. Athletes should be able to start training in the new facility by December.

Lannou said the price of the project is $12 million which has come from private gifts and cash from the K-State Athletics.

“This new facility will provide a huge lift to our program from not only a training and competition perspective, but also in recruiting,” Director of Track and Field Cliff Rovelto said. “We are very appreciative of Gene (Taylor) and our administration for making this project a priority and know that it will be a facility we will all take great pride in.”

Lannou said the new facility will be home to an 8-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump/triple jump lanes, throw areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway and non-competition areas. The next phase of the project will include a new exterior facade on the north end of the building as well as new locker rooms, team rooms and training rooms. No timetable for the completion of phase two has been released yet.