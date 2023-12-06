MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin is no longer on the team.

K-State Athletics released a statement from athletic director Gene Taylor on Tomlin’s ongoing suspension from the team.

“We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team. Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this. Those laws are in place to protect our student-athletes, and more specifically in this instance, to protect Nae’Qwan as he is working through a process designed to support him and lift him out of a difficult time. Allowing for that space and time is critical, but in today’s digital age, that unfortunately can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation — and in this case, much of the information on social media is incorrect,” Taylor said in the press release.

“I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae’Qwan’s suspension with Coach Tang’s involvement. While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear,” Taylor said in the press release.

The statement above shares that “Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.”

Tomlin started all 36 games for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Earlier today, students protested on K-State president Richard Linton’s lawn chanting, “Free Quan.”