MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin will play amongst the best of the best.

The senior forward was selected to attend the first Jayson Tatum Elite Camp. Tomlin joins 11 other college and 18 high school forwards.

Tatum, a four-time NBA All-Star for the Boston Celtics, is hosting the camp in his hometown of St. Louis from July 20-23.

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Wildcats last season, third and second on the team, respectively.

He joins fellow Big 12 forwards Terrance Arceneaux (Houston) and Dillon Mitchell (Texas) at the camp.