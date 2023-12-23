MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – Former K-State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is feeling welcomed at Memphis.

Tomlin made his Tigers debut Saturday against Vanderbilt, playing 15 minutes and scoring eight points.

“The FedEx Forum, the people of Memphis, incredible crowd,” Tomlin said. “The support is crazy. It felt good when my name got called and all the fans was going crazy. To be able to get in and hit my first shot was big. It felt good. I got comfortable.”

He transferred to Memphis six days after K-State dismissed him from the team. Tomlin’s suspension and ultimate dismissal caused multiple protests on K-State President Richard Linton’s lawn.

“[Transferring] was a really long process,” Tomlin said. “Mentally, very depressing because my passion is playing basketball, and because I couldn’t, it was very hard on me.”

Tomlin knew Memphis was the right spot to move to, he said.

“I think I fit with the group very well,” Tomlin said. “I like the guys on the team. The guys here are very positive. Even though it’s slightly a young team, besides the older guys, I really like all of the guys. They’re really cool.”

Tomlin’s able to keep the keys to his game at Memphis.

“I could just bring my energy,” he said. “That was really big for me when I was at Kansas State.”