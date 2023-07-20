MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – With 14 teams in the Big 12, not every team will play home and away series with everyone in the conference.

Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other eight conference opponents one time for a total of 18 conference games. Some matchups will only be played on the road, giving fans a smaller window to watch their favorite matchup. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

K-State men’s basketball will still play home and away series with Iowa State, Oklahoma State, BYU, West Virginia and KU.

The Wildcats will host Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU in Bramlage Coliseum with no away part to the series.

They’ll play Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech on the road only.

K-State women’s basketball will play home and away series with UCF, Iowa State, KU, Oklahoma and Texas.

The Wildcats will only play Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas Tech on the road. They will host BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia with no road game to the series.