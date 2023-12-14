MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company is adding another Kansas State beer to its lineup, but this one comes with a dash of ‘NIL’ to support current student athletes.

As a former K-State football player, Manhattan Brewing Company co-owner Jake Voegeli wanted a way to turn his beer into bucks for student athletes. NIL allows NCAA athletes to partner with organizations and profit from their name, image and likeness.

However, students cannot directly endorse the brewery and profit off alcohol sales, so Voegeli partnered with the ‘Wildcat NIL’ organization. They decided to create a beer where a percentage of the proceeds goes directly to Wildcat NIL, which then indirectly goes to student athletes.

“That was step one, and then step two was figuring out ‘what is the branding?'” Wildcat NIL co-founder Curry Sexton said. “And what are we going to name the beer and how to we avoid licensing issues. And so we spend several months working on that.”

They eventually landed on the ‘Wabash’ beer. The light, crisp cream ale is packaged in K-State-purple cans that will be sold in liquor stores across the state.

“We wanted to incorporate a lot of the lavender and some of the purple as well,” Voegeli said. “The name, when we talked with K-State, Wabash is one of the names they allowed us to use. Wabash is a great name too, lots of roots with K-State.”

Starting next week, alcohol vendors can order the Wabash beer through Manhattan Brewing Company’s distributor. Otherwise, customers can pick up four-packs at the Manhattan brewery for $12.

Sexton says having the Wabash beer available state-wide is a huge step in terms of branding for Wildcat NIL.

“The label on the beer can is a really cool label and it has a bar code on it,” Sexton said. “So people who are drinking that beer can scan the barcode. It takes them directly to our website, and then they can either sign up for a membership or they can make a one-time donation.”

Manhattan Brewing Company brews all of its beers in house in Manhattan. A few of those, like the ‘Tang Party’ beer and now the Wabash beer are K-State-themed.

