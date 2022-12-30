NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – Legendary Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was asked about K-State running back Deuce Vaughn in his pre-game press conference on Friday in New Orleans.

Saban has clearly been impressed by the junior Wildcat ball carrier.

“Pound for pound he’s probably one of the best players, greatest competitors, toughest guys,” Saban said.

He says Vaughn is a great example that there exceptions to the rule when it comes to parameters on players. There’s a lot more to judging a player than size, speed or body type.

“The size, speed part of it is just one part of that,” Saban said. “Character, intelligence and all those things are a big part of how you evaluate players.”

Saban then made a bold statement about Vaughn.

“There is no one that we’ve played against all year that has better competitive character than [Deuce Vaughn],” Saban said.