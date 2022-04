MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball’s leading scorer from the 2021-22 season will not be returning.

The guard decided to enter the transfer portal in March and announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to the University of Miami.

Pack averaged 17.4 points per game for the Wildcats last year. Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 team.