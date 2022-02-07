MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State guard Nijel Pack was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this season.

Pack was also named Big 12 Player of the Week on January 24, splitting the award with KU’s Ochai Agbaji then. This time around, Pack is the only player to be given the honor for the week.

The award comes after two twenty-point performances in two Big 12 wins for K-State. He scored 22 against Oklahoma State, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining. He scored 20 points, combined with four steals, four rebounds and three assists in the Wildcats win at TCU on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Pack is the first K-State men’s basketball player to win multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since Nino Williams in the 2014-15 season.

He’s only the eighth Wildcat player to receive the honor twice in one season. Other players on the list include Jacob Pullen, Rodney McGruder and Michael Beasley. He leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game.

K-State hosts Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 9.