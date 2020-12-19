No. 2 Baylor crushes K-State 100-69

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Baylor Bears rolled the K-State Wildcats 100-69 Saturday afternoon in the ‘Cats conference home opener.

K-State was coming off a conference win against Iowa State on Tuesday.

Baylor had four players in double digits — two of which had 20 plus points in junior guard Davion Mitchell and senior guard Macio Teague.

For the Wildcats, it was a career afternoon for sophomore forward Antonio Gordon who tallied 23 points and six rebounds, shooting 9-9 from the floor.

K-State will play host to the Jacksonville Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.