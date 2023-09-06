CHICAGO (KSNT) – With the 21st pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks out of K-State. Wicks became the first-ever Wildcat selected in the first round of the draft.

In late August of 2023, Wicks got the call up to the big leagues. Despite a first at-bat homerun, Wicks impressed with nine strikeouts, one earned run and a win.

On Wednesday, Wicks secured his third win of the season, and his career, in his third start. This made Wicks the first Cubs pitcher since 1901, as far back as data goes, to win the first three games of his career.

With an ERA at 2.16 through three starts, that puts him in more rarified air, become just the third Cubs pitcher in the last 50 years with a 2.25 ERA or lower through three starts.

The former Wildcat went 6.2 innings with two earned runs allowed Wednesday in the victory.