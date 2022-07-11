MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Gene Taylor says the Big 12 is in a good spot.

“I think [the conference] is stronger than we were a year ago,” Taylor said. “I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”

Taylor is confident the Big 12 won’t be splitting up or losing more teams.

“The Big 12 is going to stay together,” Taylor said. “We’re a strong core of members. We added new members last year and everything is indicating that nobody’s is going anywhere. We’re stronger together and I think that’s going to continue to be the case.”

K-State has no plans of moving conferences.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Taylor said. “We’re staying in the Big 12.”

K-State is working on three new athletic facilities. The indoor football facility located in the east lot next to Bill Snyder Family Stadium is expected to be complete this November. They’re hoping to have the Morgan Family volleyball arena done by June of 2023. You can read more about K-State’s ongoing facility projects here.