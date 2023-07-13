ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State head football coach Chris Klieman was the first coach to talk on day two of the 2023 Big 12 Media Days.

The Wildcats are hoping to win back-to-back Big 12 titles. Klieman enters year five with K-State. He brought offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, quarterback Will Howard, linebacker Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage with him to the preseason media kickoff.

It’s a return to AT&T Stadium, where the Wildcats beat TCU to win the Big 12 title last season.

“I’m excited about the challenge that we have this year,” Klieman said. “Our guys are going to learn from the experiences they had last year and continue to fight through the adversity.”

He says he’s excited about the four new teams joining the Big 12. He thinks the league is in a good place.

“There’s tremendous parity in the Big 12,” Klieman said.

He says he’s excited about the running back room with returner DJ Giddens and incoming Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward.

Will Howard is, for the first time, entering the season as the known starting quarterback.

“The whole team believes in Will Howard,” Klieman said. “We’re going to see Will Howard’s best year this year, without question.”

Klieman signed a contract extension over the offseason. He says the purple he is surrounded by made the decision to stay in Manhattan, Kansas long term a simple one.