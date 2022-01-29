OXFORD, MS. (KSNT) – Kansas State’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats lost to Ole Miss, 67-56.

The Rebels controlled the paint and made the Wildcats (10-10, 2-6) take a near school-record 36 attempts from 3-point range.

Mark Smith finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for his 6th career double-double. Nijel Pack added 18 points, but he and Smith were the only two Wildcats to score in double-digits.

K-State falls to 3-6 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats return to conference play Feb. 2, when they host Oklahoma State.