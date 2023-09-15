MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State football is 2-0 and gearing up for a road matchup with SEC opponent Missouri on Saturday.

The ‘Cats have been solid through the first two weeks of the season, and offensive coordinator Collin Klein has gotten creative at times with the play calling.

That creativity led to this crazy stat, according to the CBS Sports HQ research department: Only two players have recorded a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown through two weeks of the college football season. Both those players reside in Manhattan, Kansas. Tom Fornelli, of CBS Sports/ Cover 3 Podcast, posted the obscure stat on social media.

Senior quarterback Will Howard and senior running back Treshaun Ward make up the diversely talented duo. The feat comes after Ward threw a touchdown pass to Howard in the ‘Cats week one win against SEMO. In fact, Howard had all three (rushing, receiving, passing) in the first half of the first game for Kansas State.

Ward had a rushing touchdown later in the game against SEMO. He caught a touchdown in the week two win against Troy.

K-State and Mizzou kickoff at 11 a.m. on SEC Network on Saturday, Sept. 16.