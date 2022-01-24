Pack, Agbaji split Big 12 Player of the Week honors

TOPEKA (KSNT)- K-State guard Nijel Pack and KU forward Ochai Agbaji were named co-Big 12 Players of the Week on Monday.

This is the second straight week and third time this season Agbaji has received the weekly award. Pack is the first Wildcat player to receive the award since Cartier Diarra in 2019.

Pack is the sixth Wildcat to post a game of 35 or more points against Kansas, and the most in more than a decade since Jacob Pullen did so in 2011. He scored 16 at Texas on Tuesday and then 35 against Kansas on Saturday.

Agbaji scored 10 points in the Jayhawks road win at Oklahoma, all in the final 5:25. He scored 29 at Kansas State including the go-ahead basket with nine seconds remaining.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring and is 18th nationally, averaging 20.4 points per game.